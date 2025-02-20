Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

