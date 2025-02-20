Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

