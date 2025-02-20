Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 86,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

