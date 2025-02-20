Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

