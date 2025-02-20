Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,735,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

