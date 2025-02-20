Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.06 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

