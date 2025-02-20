Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $450,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 550,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,978 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,263,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

