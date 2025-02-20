Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $509,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,067,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veritex by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veritex by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 680,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Veritex stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

