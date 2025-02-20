Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $530,000 in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

