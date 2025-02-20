Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $737,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.