Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $746,000 in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $747.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

