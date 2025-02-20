Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $783,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in General Motors by 972.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in General Motors by 123.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,779,897 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in General Motors by 158.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,171,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,374,000 after buying an additional 1,332,450 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in General Motors by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,958 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in General Motors by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,089,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,140,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

