Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $788,000 in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 87,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 290,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 63,709 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,266.79. This trade represents a 4.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

