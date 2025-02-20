Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.