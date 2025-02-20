Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance
BATS:BBIN opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
