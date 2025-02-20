Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,687 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

