Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

