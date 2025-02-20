Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 20,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.