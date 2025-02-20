Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.