Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,571 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,612 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. The trade was a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This trade represents a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

