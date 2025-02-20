Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
