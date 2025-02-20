Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 11,546 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $787.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

