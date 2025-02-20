Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 15,019 Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,555,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

QDIV stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.