Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 15,019 Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,555,000.
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
QDIV stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.60. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51.
Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.