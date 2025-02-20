Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 37,272 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of FFC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

