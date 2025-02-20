Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $990.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.86%.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.