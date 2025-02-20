Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 47,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

