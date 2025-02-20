Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 322.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

