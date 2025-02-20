Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,222,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.46%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.