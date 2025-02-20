Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 173,678 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,562,400. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

