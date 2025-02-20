Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $580,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,641.60. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

