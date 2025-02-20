Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $765,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.