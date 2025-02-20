Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 165.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 505.56%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

