Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

