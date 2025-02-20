Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -142.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

