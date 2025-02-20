Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.105 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.74%.

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $149,812.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 162,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,569.15. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

