Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

