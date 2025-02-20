Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 468,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 436,016 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

