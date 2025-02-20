Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Critical Contrast

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Hi International and Jack in the Box”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $686.36 million 2.17 $25.26 million N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.57 billion 0.47 -$36.69 million ($1.95) -20.06

Super Hi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack in the Box.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box -2.34% -15.79% 4.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Super Hi International and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jack in the Box 1 9 7 0 2.35

Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.35%. Given Jack in the Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Super Hi International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

