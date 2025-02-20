TAL Education Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 26,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 382% compared to the typical volume of 5,465 call options.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $14.57 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $16.40 to $17.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.