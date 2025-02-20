TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $137.61 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

