Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,193 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

