Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Reduced by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total transaction of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

