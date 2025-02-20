Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

