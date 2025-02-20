Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.