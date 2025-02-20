Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.13. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

