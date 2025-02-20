The Shyft Group (SHYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $211.90 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SHYF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.66. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHYF

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.