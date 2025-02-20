The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Toro worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 850.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 534.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

