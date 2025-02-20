The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after buying an additional 3,959,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 355,480 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 169,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 136,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.