Traders Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after buying an additional 4,228,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,888,000 after purchasing an additional 199,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xerox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

