Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

H stock opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $128.91 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 480,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $43,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 173,075 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

